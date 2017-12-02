Cape Girardeau police address possible church threats

The police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri reassured the public that there are no threats to churches in the area.

The announcement comes after a man was sighted on the property of at least two churches.

Police said he was described as a bald Caucasian male wearing a trench coat. He reportedly entered a church last Sunday, on November 26 and then left.

He was also possibly seen in the parking lot of another church.

Police want to make clear that he was not seen with any type of weapon, nor did he make any threats. While his trench coat appeared bulky, there’s been no confirmation that he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Police have been in contact with church leaders and officers are closely patrolling the community’s churches, especially on Sunday, to alleviate any fear church-goers may have.

No crime has been committed and the churches have not been identified at this time.

Police still encourage the public to immediately call if they see something or someone suspicious.

