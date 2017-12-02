Branson a Capella group coming to Three Rivers College

SIX, an a Capella band from Branson, is the next act of The Patrons of the Arts Society's 2017-18 season. They will be on stage at 8 p.m. on December 7 in the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the Three Rivers College campus in Poplar Bluff.

SIX features six brothers, Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen, and Curtis, who have been called "an orchestra of human voices."

These brothers are pioneers in modern a Capella music that people recognize today with beat boxing and harmonies. They are six of 10 Knudsen brothers who have been singing since they were children.

“SIX is going to be a great, high-energy show with amazing music,” said Robert Abney, Director of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center. “You’re talking about some of the pioneers of American popular a Capella music, the precursors to modern a Capella stars like Pentatonix.”

The performance is sponsored by the Dental Arts Group.

Tickets are $15 each and are available in limited amounts at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, the TRC Student Accounts Office, and at the door. For more information on the 2017-18 Patrons of the Arts season or to buy tickets for upcoming shows, visit trcc.edu/tinnin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.