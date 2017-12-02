Branson a Capella group coming to Three Rivers College

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.
The police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri reassured the public that there are no threats to churches in the area.
Bryan McCormick said a (nearly) full moon will hang in a clear sky for much of tonight.
SIX, an a Capella band from Branson, is the next act of The Patrons of the Arts Society's 2017-18 season.
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
