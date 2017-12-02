National Mutt Day encourages celebration of mixed breed dogs

(Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)

An early Sunday morning fire caused damage to a home in East Prairie. According to Fire Chief Josh Maldonado, the home is located in the 600 block of N. Martin St. Maldonado said the call came in at 5:30 a.m. and the crew was on the scene in six minutes. There was a wire that shorted in the ceiling of the living room which caused the fire. There was one person home when during the incident. East Prairie firefighters were able to save the home, but there was some damage. Maldonad...