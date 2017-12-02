Missouri 'high-risk' state for deer accidents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri 'high-risk' state for deer accidents

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Insurance companies have classified Missouri as one of three states deemed "high-risk" for deer collisions.

The Joplin Globe reports that the other two states considered high-risk are Arkansas and Kansas, according to State Farm.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that accidents involving deer are common, but fatalities and injuries are rare. The patrol reported three deaths and just more than 300 injuries from deer collisions in 2015.

Auto shop manager Kelly Peterson says he's had 15 people in the past three weeks come in to have their cars repaired after a run-in with deer. Peterson recommends motorists slow down and pay more attention than usual this time of year, especially at night.

State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff advises people to avoid making an erratic action upon seeing deer.

