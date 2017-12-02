St. Louis gun store burglaries highlight national trend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis gun store burglaries highlight national trend

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Two recent gun store robberies in eastern Missouri are the latest examples of a growing national crime trend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police are investigating gun shop burglaries earlier this week at Southern Armory in Crestwood and Modern Weapons Systems in High Ridge.

Data show nearly 150 guns were stolen by burglary last year in Missouri.

Federal licensees reported nearly 7,500 guns stolen in burglaries last year to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The national figure increased almost 60 percent in a year.

There are no federal laws for how brick-and-mortar gun shops should secure their weapons. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence says only nine states have rules mandating some type of security standards for gun dealers. Missouri is not among them.

