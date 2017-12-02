St. Louis gun store burglaries highlight national trend

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.
Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.
The police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri reassured the public that there are no threats to churches in the area.
The police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri reassured the public that there are no threats to churches in the area.
Bryan McCormick said a (nearly) full moon will hang in a clear sky for much of tonight.
Bryan McCormick said a (nearly) full moon will hang in a clear sky for much of tonight.
SIX, an a Capella band from Branson, is the next act of The Patrons of the Arts Society's 2017-18 season.
SIX, an a Capella band from Branson, is the next act of The Patrons of the Arts Society's 2017-18 season.