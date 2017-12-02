500+ nativities from around the world on display at Cape Girardeau church

Christmas is coming! And you can certainly tell at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Residents in a portion of southeast Missouri are being warned to avoid outdoor burning following a series of brush fires.
As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.
The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”
A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made an unusual seizure on Wednesday morning. We're told the seizure was made at the Paso Del Norte international crossing.
