Missouri officials warn against outdoor burning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri officials warn against outdoor burning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Residents in a portion of southeast Missouri are being warned to avoid outdoor burning following a series of brush fires.

The Southeast Missourian reports that officials in Scott, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties issued no-burn orders this past week.

Concerns are raised by a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, dry ground cover and strong winds. Even discarding cigarettes from vehicles is being discouraged because grass along highways is so dry it could ignite.

Firefighters in several counties have battled brush fire, fueled by falling leaves and other dry tinder.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 500+ nativities from around the world on display at Cape Girardeau church

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:36 AM EST2017-12-02 16:36:26 GMT

    Christmas is coming! And you can certainly tell at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

    Christmas is coming! And you can certainly tell at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

  • Missouri officials warn against outdoor burning

    Missouri officials warn against outdoor burning

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:36 AM EST2017-12-02 15:36:00 GMT

    Residents in a portion of southeast Missouri are being warned to avoid outdoor burning following a series of brush fires.

    Residents in a portion of southeast Missouri are being warned to avoid outdoor burning following a series of brush fires.

  • Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

    Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

    Saturday, December 2 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-02 10:10:59 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.

    As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.

    •   
Powered by Frankly