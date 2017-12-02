Missouri officials warn against outdoor burning

Christmas is coming! And you can certainly tell at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Residents in a portion of southeast Missouri are being warned to avoid outdoor burning following a series of brush fires.
As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.
The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”
A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.
