ISP: 10 fatalities on state roadways over holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say they made nearly 7,000 traffic stops and issued more than 3,400 speeding tickets during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Authorities stepped up patrols and seatbelt checkpoints over the long holiday weekend, hoping to reduce accidents during what's typically one of the busiest travel times of the year.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says 10 people died in 10 fatal crashes. That's one fewer fatality than during the same period in 2016.

Schmitz says officers also were busy helping stranded motorists and investigating crashes in addition to patrolling Illinois roadways.

They issued 440 citations to people not using seatbelts and arrested 89 people for driving under the influence. Eighty-one tickets were issued for distracted driving.

