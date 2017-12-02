Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.

To protect wilderness resources, between Dec. 1 and March 31, stock use is prohibited within Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses.

Red Bud Campground at Bell Smith Springs, Pine Ridge Campgrounds at Pounds Hollow, Pine Hills, Tower Rock and John Creek campgrounds will close Dec. 15.

Most reopen March 15, Tower Rock Campground will open again on May 1.

Pharaoh Campground at Garden of the Gods, Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale and Camp Cadiz will remain open all year.

There are also seasonal road closures which start in December. You may refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Map for exact dates and which roads will close.

More information on the closures can be found here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

    Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

    Saturday, December 2 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-02 10:10:59 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.

    As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.

  • Puxico, MO officer buys K-9 for the department

    Puxico, MO officer buys K-9 for the department

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:58 PM EST2017-12-02 02:58:10 GMT
    K-9 "Hawkeye" (Source: Puxico PD)K-9 "Hawkeye" (Source: Puxico PD)

    The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”

    The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”

  • 1 injured in McCracken Co., KY crash that shut down road

    1 injured in McCracken Co., KY crash that shut down road

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:30 PM EST2017-12-02 02:30:39 GMT
    (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.

    A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIRAL VIDEO: Mother and son hip-hop dance at high school talent show

    VIRAL VIDEO: Mother and son hip-hop dance at high school talent show

    Friday, December 1 2017 5:08 PM EST2017-12-01 22:08:14 GMT
    A still from the video of Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing in the talent show. (Courtesy Myers Park Assistant Principal Allyson Davis)A still from the video of Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing in the talent show. (Courtesy Myers Park Assistant Principal Allyson Davis)

    A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online.  As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...

    A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online.  As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...

  • BREAKING

    Arrest made in Mariah Woods disappearance; missing girl believed to be dead

    Arrest made in Mariah Woods disappearance; missing girl believed to be dead

    Saturday, December 2 2017 4:43 AM EST2017-12-02 09:43:17 GMT
    An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods (Source: WITN)An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods (Source: WITN)

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

  • While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-01 23:40:42 GMT

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly