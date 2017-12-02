Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.

To protect wilderness resources, between Dec. 1 and March 31, stock use is prohibited within Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses.

Red Bud Campground at Bell Smith Springs, Pine Ridge Campgrounds at Pounds Hollow, Pine Hills, Tower Rock and John Creek campgrounds will close Dec. 15.

Most reopen March 15, Tower Rock Campground will open again on May 1.

Pharaoh Campground at Garden of the Gods, Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale and Camp Cadiz will remain open all year.

There are also seasonal road closures which start in December. You may refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Map for exact dates and which roads will close.

More information on the closures can be found here.

