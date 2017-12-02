Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

As the temperatures start to get lower, the Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites and roads for the season.
The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”
A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.
According to the Forest Service, prescribed burning on the forest is usually concluded by December due to high moisture levels and cold weather. This year the window for prescribed burning has closed due to low fuel moistures and a persistent drought.
According to the Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, County Road 501 from Hwy B to Outer Circle Drive is back open to traffic.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
