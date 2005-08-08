Poplar Bluff Mom in Jail

By: Ryan Tate

POPLAR BLUFF, MO --A Poplar Bluff mother sits in jail on $100,000 bond for multiple charges related to her 15-year old daughter's death. Prosecutors charge 42-year old Robbin Brown with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

According to investigators, Brown either gave or watched her daughter, Abigail Arnold, inject Fentanyl back on June 5th. Arnold died at a hospital later that day. Fentanyl is a pain reliever.

According to investigators, drug use was prevalent in the home. Brown tells authorities her daughter used drugs for some time, but was not specific about how long she used drugs.

Neighbors tell Heartland News they were unaware of what was going on inside the house. One neighbor said she wasn't surprised by what happened, after listening to the arguments and people that routinely went in and out of the home.