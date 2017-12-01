Blue Jays acquire Aledmys Diaz from Cardinals

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Aledmys Diaz from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Aledmys Diaz from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.
CBS Sports is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to meet with representatives of Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton on Friday in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to meet with representatives of Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton on Friday in Los Angeles.
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.
University of Tennessee appointed Phillip Fulmer, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a former national championship winning coach, as it's new athletic director.
University of Tennessee appointed Phillip Fulmer, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a former national championship winning coach, as it's new athletic director.
The Rams and the City of St. Louis are squaring off in court, and Friday was both parties went before the judge to present in the first hearing of the city’s lawsuit against the NFL.
The Rams and the City of St. Louis are squaring off in court, and Friday was both parties went before the judge to present in the first hearing of the city’s lawsuit against the NFL.