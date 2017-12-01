St. Louis Cardinals reportedly meet with Stanton's reps in LA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Cardinals reportedly meet with Stanton's reps in LA

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

CBS Sports is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to meet with representatives of Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton on Friday in Los Angeles.

MLB Reporter Jon Morosi Tweeted:

The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be frontrunners for the National League MVP.

Former Cardinal Matt Holiday says it is a good fit and there is "no better place to be."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Puxico, MO officer buys K-9 for the department

    Puxico, MO officer buys K-9 for the department

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:58 PM EST2017-12-02 02:58:10 GMT
    K-9 "Hawkeye" (Source: Puxico PD)K-9 "Hawkeye" (Source: Puxico PD)

    The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”

    The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”

  • 1 injured in McCracken Co., KY crash that shut down road

    1 injured in McCracken Co., KY crash that shut down road

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:30 PM EST2017-12-02 02:30:39 GMT
    (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.

    A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.

  • Fire danger high in the Mark Twain National Forest

    Fire danger high in the Mark Twain National Forest

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-02 02:18:37 GMT
    (Source: US Forest Service)(Source: US Forest Service)

    According to the Forest Service, prescribed burning on the forest is usually concluded by December due to high moisture levels and cold weather.  This year the window for prescribed burning has closed due to low fuel moistures and a persistent drought. 

    According to the Forest Service, prescribed burning on the forest is usually concluded by December due to high moisture levels and cold weather.  This year the window for prescribed burning has closed due to low fuel moistures and a persistent drought. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly