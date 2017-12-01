St. Louis Cardinals reportedly meet with Stanton's reps in LA

CBS Sports is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to meet with representatives of Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton on Friday in Los Angeles.

MLB Reporter Jon Morosi Tweeted:

#STLCards meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps does not necessarily mean trade agreement is in place with #Marlins, but talks have reached serious stage -- as is also the case with #SFGiants. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017

The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be frontrunners for the National League MVP.

Former Cardinal Matt Holiday says it is a good fit and there is "no better place to be."

Matt Holliday says he would call Giancarlo Stanton to sell him on St. Louis if needed#Cardinals #Marlins #MLB pic.twitter.com/tzUgl2dGhE — MLB Network Radio Sirius 209, XM 89 (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 29, 2017

