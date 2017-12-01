St. Louis Cardinals reportedly meet with Stanton's reps in LA

The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”
A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.
According to the Forest Service, prescribed burning on the forest is usually concluded by December due to high moisture levels and cold weather. This year the window for prescribed burning has closed due to low fuel moistures and a persistent drought.
According to the Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, County Road 501 from Hwy B to Outer Circle Drive is back open to traffic.
Three-year-old Murphysboro girl and her dad are moving the hearts of many on social media, after her frightening cancer diagnosis and his special gift to help lift her spirits.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a four-year-old.
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.
A highly contagious and potentially deadly strain of the dog flu is working its way across Ohio.
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.
McNair has been charged with assault.
