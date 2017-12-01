1 killed, 1 injured in New Madrid, Co., MO crash

An East Prairie man died in a Friday morning crash on Dec.1 in New Madrid County, Missouri.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on MO 80, three miles east of Matthews, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Bryan Phillips, 39, was killed in the head-on crash.

The crash happened when a 1993 Oldsmobile crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Phillips.

The driver of the other car, a 73-year-old woman from Matthews, Missouri was taken by Air Evac to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.