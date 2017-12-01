Vienna, IL high school gets greenhouse upgraded - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vienna, IL high school gets greenhouse upgraded

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter




After receiving a $5,000 grant from Lowe's, students will get much more hands-on experience in gardening and horticulture at Vienna High School. 

Toni French is the science teacher who applied for the grant. She hopes her students will enjoy gardening enough from her class that they will take the skills they learn at school home. 

The grant money paid for the new fiberglass walls, a shade cloth, an automatic watering system, and a cooling and ventilation system, according to French.

She also said Lowe's threw in some hand tools on top to add to the improvements. 

French says the students learn to grow their own fruits and vegetables that are actually used in the school cafeteria. So students actually eat what they grow.

French thinks this adds interest as students are actually getting something out of their classwork.  

Students at Vienna High taking the class were the ones who installed all of the new upgrades, adding more experience, according to French.

The school's construction class laid down the fresh concrete floor that the upgraded greenhouse stands on. 

