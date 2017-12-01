Data: Time spent on math increases in Illinois

The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies. She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”
A McCracken County crash sent one person to the hospital after the wreck shut down the highway. According to Deputy Derick Pugh, it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on N. Friendship Road and Lakeview Dr. on Dec. 1.
According to the Forest Service, prescribed burning on the forest is usually concluded by December due to high moisture levels and cold weather. This year the window for prescribed burning has closed due to low fuel moistures and a persistent drought.
According to the Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, County Road 501 from Hwy B to Outer Circle Drive is back open to traffic.
Three-year-old Murphysboro girl and her dad are moving the hearts of many on social media, after her frightening cancer diagnosis and his special gift to help lift her spirits.
