Illinois National Guard soldiers to return from Puerto Rico

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is preparing to welcome home National Guard soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They have been providing security, escort relief convoys, and conducting law-enforcement patrols on the island.

Governor Rauner announced in early November that he was sending about 150 soldiers. Puerto Rico agreed to reimburse the state for all deployment expenses. Those are estimated at almost $950,000.

The Army National Guard Military Police are returning on Saturday, December 2nd at 3:00pm. A ceremony is planned at the Illinois National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois. Governor Rauner, Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, and IEMA Acting Director Joe Klinger will be on hand for the homecoming.

