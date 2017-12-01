Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is preparing to welcome home National Guard soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They have been providing security, escort relief convoys, and conducting law-enforcement patrols on the island.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has officially moved the location of fire station 4.
A southwest Missouri man purchased a GMC SUV using a unique type of currency at an auto dealership in Jackson, Missouri on Dec 1.
We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
The first flight from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport took off on Friday, Dec. 1.
