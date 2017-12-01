Left-hander Dario Alvarez, Cubs agree to 1-year contract

University of Tennessee appointed Phillip Fulmer, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a former national championship winning coach, as it's new athletic director.
Left-hander Dario Alvarez and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year contract.
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.
He had been coaching the team for eight years with a 83-23 record. He succeeded Bobby Bowden in 2010.
