4th person dies after Interstate 55 accident in Illinois

HAMEL, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say a fourth person has died more than a week after a major crash on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

Twenty-year-old Tori Carroll of Alhambra was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital on Thursday afternoon. She was critically injured in a Nov. 21 accident when a tractor-trailer crashed into several vehicles on Interstate 55 in Madison County near Hamel.

Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle with two sisters who also died in the accident, 20-year-old Hailey Bertels and 17-year-old Madisen Bertels, both from Staunton, Illinois. Nineteen-year-old Vivian Vu of Joplin, Missouri, also died in the crash.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Carroll was a 2015 graduate of Staunton High School.

Hamel is about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

