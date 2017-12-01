Saint Francis Medical Center employees donate Thanksgiving baskets

This year marks 30 years for Saint Francis Medical Center's Thanksgiving gift basket donations for the clients and families of Community Counseling Center (CCC) in Cape Girardeau. Each basket contains a turkey among other items for a Thanksgiving meal.

SFMC employees have collected not on items for the holiday meal, but personal care item as well. This year, SFMC collected enough items to fill 20 gift boxes.

Mary Burton, Community Counseling Center Foundation Executive Director stated “During this time of counting blessings, SFMC employees are certainly a blessing to those we serve at Community Counseling Center. The holidays are sometimes a difficult time for many people. Our clients are struggling with a mental illness and trying to heal their minds and bodies. The added stress of holidays makes that struggle even more difficult. SFMC employees made that all just a little easier.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.