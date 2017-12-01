Roku Giveaway official rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES: KFVS12 ROKU GIVEAWAY

1. Promotion Description. “KFVS12 Roku Giveaway.” This promotion is sponsored by KFVS-TV, LLC, 310 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO and Roku (collectively, “Sponsors”). The promotion begins on Friday, Dec 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. CST and ends on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. Entries must be received by Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. This promotion is in conjunction with other television stations owned by Raycom Media or provided services by Raycom Media: WALB, Albany; KFDA, Amarillo; WFXG, Augusta; WFIE, Evansville; WDAM, Hattiesburg; KAIT, Jonesboro; WTNZ, Knoxville; KPLC, Lake Charles; KSWO, Lawton; KCBD, Lubbock; KTRE, Lufkin; WMBF, Myrtle Beach; KWES, Odessa/Midland; KOLD, Tucson; KXXV, Waco; WFLX, West Palm Beach; KAUZ, Wichita Falls; WECT, Wilmington (together with KFVS, “Participating Entities”). This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. To be eligible for the Local Prize, as defined below, you must be a legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Alexander, IL; Franklin, IL; Gallatin, IL; Hamilton, IL; Hardin, IL; Jackson, IL; Jefferson, IL; Johnson, IL; Massac, IL; Perry, IL; Pope, IL; Pulaski, IL; Saline, IL; Union, IL; Williamson, IL; Ballard, KY; Caldwell, KY; Calloway, KY; Carlisle, KY; Crittenden, KY; Fulton, KY; Graves, KY; Hickman, KY; Livingston, KY; Lyon, KY; McCracken, KY; Marshall, KY; Bollinger, MO; Butler, MO; Cape Girardeau, MO; Carter, MO; Dunklin, MO; Madison, MO; Mississippi, MO; New Madrid, MO; Pemiscot, MO Perry, MO; Ripley, MO; Scott, MO; Ste. Genevieve, MO; St. Francis, MO, Stoddard, MO; Wayne, MO; Lake, TN; Obion, TN and Weakley, TN (“Station Viewing Area”) who are who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. To be eligible for the Grand Prize, as defined below, you must be a legal U.S. resident within the Designated Market Area as defined by Nielsen of a Participating Entity who has reached the legal age of majority at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KFVS-TV, Participating Raycom Media Entities, Roku, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Winners cannot have won any contest on KFVS-TV or kfvs12.com in the last 30 days and can only win once in this contest. Only 1 entry per email per day will be accepted, any additional entries will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning on Friday, Dec 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. CST individuals can enter one time per day by logging onto www.kfvs12.com or the KFVS12 News App and filling out the entry form. All entries must be received by Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KFVS-TV, the Participating Entities and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KFVS-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KFVS-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Prize(s).

LOCAL WINNER. One (1) Winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received from the KFVS-TV Viewing Area on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 to receive a Roku Express (“Local Prize”). Total prize valued at $30.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER. One (1) Winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received by all Participating Entities on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 to receive a 55" HD Hisense Roku TV valued at $498 (“Grand Prize”).

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

The Winners will be notified on or about Thursday, Dec 21, 2017. In the event the individual selected as either the Local Winner or the Grand Prize Winner does not respond within three (3) business days of notification, the Sponsor may, but shall not be obligated to, select an alternate winner.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving their prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Local Prize can be picked up at the KFVS-TV studios at 310 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO between 10 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Winner must take possession of his or her prize by Friday Jan 26, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited. Grand Prize will be mailed to winner after appropriate steps have been taken to ensure eligibility.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KFVS-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KFVS-TV if KFVS reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in any media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KFVS-TV, and all other Sponsors, Participating Entities and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s) and Participating Entities, its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.

9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Sponsors. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsors are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.

10 List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KFVS-TV, 310 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, Attn: Roku Giveaway by 1/31/2018.