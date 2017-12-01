LFCS Home Tour this weekend

The 30th annual Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2017 in Cape Girardeau.

There are six homes on display, and early ticket sales will end today (Friday).

Advance tickets can be purchased for $25 at all area Bank of Missouri locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, the LFCS office- located at 3178 Blattner Drive, Patrick Furniture at 1140 N. Kingshighway, Sunny Hill Garden Center at 206 N. Kingshighway, and at Southeast Health Volunteer Services inside Southeast Hospital, all located in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets will also be available at the door of any of the featured homes, or at the LFCS office for $30 the day of the tour.

According to Michelle Ramsey, Regional Development Officer for the Southeast Missouri Region of LFCS, last year approximately 800 tour-goers purchased tickets for the longtime favorite area event.

Ramsey adds, “The big draw for the event is getting an inside look at the beautiful homes and locations that so many people drive by every day. There’s a natural curiosity inside all of us that is the driving force behind the success of the event. Often it’s the mystery and intrigue of how we imagine the homes to look on the inside. How do the homeowners decorate for the holidays? What is their taste or style of decorating? And of course there are those who just love to spend time with their friends or loved ones taking in the sights and helping support our cause.”

Ramsey says that they consider themselves very fortunate to be in such a generous and supportive area.

"We are very excited to announce our tour locations for the 30th Annual Holiday Home Tour,” says Ramsey. “This year’s tour will offer several historic homes in downtown Cape Girardeau. A gorgeous home with a beautiful river view built in the early 1900’s owned by Jared Ritter at 214 N. Lorimier, the beautiful multi-generational family home of Mark and Lizz Seesing located at 1008 Good Hope, and the old Hirsch family home owned by Ron and Cindy Buchheit at 1427 William Street. Additionally, we have three more locations on the west side of town in areas off Bloomfield Road, Tim and Melanie Guttwein’s beautiful home located on Flagstone, the home of Greg and Linda Illers on Blackberry Ridge, and Ted and Jessica Westendorf’s newly renovated home on Kensington.”

According to Ramsey, due to parking limitations, a shuttle will provide transportation to the three homes located off of Bloomfield Road.

The complimentary shuttles are provided by Auffenberg Kia, and the shuttle services will run all day from the former Blue Cross Blue Shield building parking lot.

A refreshment stop will also be hosted at the LFCS office in Cape, where guests can enjoy a snack, tour the office and learn more about the work the organization does, as well as register to win prizes, including $500 CASH, jewelry items, and more.

Guests who bring canned food items when they visit the refreshment stop can earn extra entries in the drawings.

In addition, Becky Riney of Signature Homestyles will have the office decorated for the holidays, with items available to purchase that day and a percentage of the sales going to LFCS.

LFCS is a non-profit, statewide, social service organization with offices in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield.

The organization touches the lives of more than 22,000 individuals annually.

The Cape Girardeau office serves the entire Southeast Missouri area providing a multitude of services like adoption, crisis pregnancy assistance, and parenting classes.

LFCS also offers court ordered supervised visitation and assisted custody exchange services, as well as emergency assistance with food, baby items, and water assistance.

In addition to the services geared toward women and children, the organization also provides older adult services out of the Cape Girardeau location.

These services include Alzheimer’s and dementia support groups for both those with the diseases and the caregivers, and a Memory Matters group class for those suffering with memory loss.

Services provided by LFCS are open to everyone regardless of race, faith, national origin, gender or age.

