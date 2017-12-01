Puxico students donate to veterans

Pictured are Melissa Lancaster from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 158 (adult left), VA Voluntary Services Officer, Donna Reynolds (adult right), and students from Puxico Elementary School. (Source: John J. Pershing VA Medical Center)

Puxico Kindergarten and first grade students have teamed up with VFW Auxiliary 7822 to donate a variety of items for veterans at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Items ranging from toiletries to socks and even crossword puzzles will be distributed to veterans.

“We are so proud to live in an area where respect for military service is taught from the earliest ages, and I know our veterans will be grateful to receive these items,” said Donna Reynolds, VA Voluntary Services Officer.

Those interested in volunteering or donating may contact Donna Reynolds at 573-778-4275, Voluntary Services Specialist Chris Luecke at 573-778-4276, or Voluntary Services Assistant Dale Day at 573-778-4499.

