All NB lanes of I-55 reopened in Cape Girardeau after crashes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

All NB lanes of I-55 reopened in Cape Girardeau after crashes

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Traffic is backed up on I-55 near the Cape Airport after a crash. (Source: MoDOT) Traffic is backed up on I-55 near the Cape Airport after a crash. (Source: MoDOT)
(Source: Tori Bowden, KFVS) (Source: Tori Bowden, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

All northbound lanes of traffic are back open in Cape Girardeau after two separate crashes on Interstate 55.

One wreck happened at the 91 mile marker and the second happened at the 93 mile marker, according to Cape Girardeau police.

No word yet on any injuries.

