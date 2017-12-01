All NB lanes of I-55 reopened in Cape Girardeau after crashes

Traffic is backed up on I-55 near the Cape Airport after a crash. (Source: MoDOT)

All northbound lanes of traffic are back open in Cape Girardeau after two separate crashes on Interstate 55.

One wreck happened at the 91 mile marker and the second happened at the 93 mile marker, according to Cape Girardeau police.

All lanes at the 91 and 93 (two separate accidents) on I-55 NB have been cleared and are now reopened. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/5IHcwT1XQj — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) December 1, 2017

No word yet on any injuries.

