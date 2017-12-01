Police seek information about deer carcass dumping

Puxico Kindergarten and first grade student have teamed up with VFW Auxiliary 7822 to donate a variety of items for veterans at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
All northbound lanes of traffic are back open in Cape Girardeau after two separate crashes on Interstate 55.
Family, friends, first responders, doctors, nurses, and teachers will all gather to mark a somber anniversary in Paducah, Kentucky.
We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
Nov. 30 marks the end of Diabetes Awareness Month. One former Type 2 diabetic, Walter Davis, hopes it can be the start of a healthier lifestyle for others struggling with the disease he managed to beat.
