Man accused of infant abuse pleads guilty to amended charge

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man whose then-girlfriend's infant son died while in his care has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

The Gleaner reports that 35-year-old Joseph Scott Overfield pleaded guilty this week to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended from first-degree criminal abuse.

The mother of the child, 26-year-old Jailynna Lord, had pleaded guilty to a first-degree wanton endangerment charge amended from criminal abuse in June and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Henderson Police detective Tracy Green says Lord's 5-month-old child, Jordyn, died in August 2016. An autopsy revealed multiple fractured ribs and a fractured clavicle estimated to have occurred 6 to 8 weeks before the baby's death. Overfield was accused of sitting on the baby.

Lord and Overfield were arrested in November 2016. Overfield is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8.

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/

