Police in IL seek information about deer carcass dumping

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) - Conservation police are seeking the public's help after someone illegally dumped up to 10 deer carcasses in southern Illinois.

The Effingham Daily News reports seven to 10 carcasses were dumped over a bridge and into a creek near Mason. Conservation Officer Paul Smith says it occurred Nov. 19, the end of the first firearm deer hunting season.

Smith says "it's a big problem" after every firearm deer season. He says people come to the area to hunt but don't want to deal with the whole deer carcass, so they take the parts they want and dump the rest.

Disposing of carcasses and "usable meat" in waterways and public right-of-ways is punishable by a $2,500 fine and a year in jail per carcass.

Smith wants anyone with information to contact authorities.

