This week in music: 1960 "Stay"

Let's step in the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials for this week in 1960.

Fifty-seven years ago, these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart. At number five was Ray Charles with Georgia On My Mind. The song was originally written way back in 1930. Charles recorded it for his album The Genius Hits the Road. In 1979, the state of Georgia designated it as the officials state song. "Just an old sweet song--keep Georgia on my mind."

An instrumental was in the number four spot. Last Date by Floyd Cramer has gone on to become a huge hit on both pop and country radio. It has been covered by such groups as The Ventures and the Lawrence Welk Orchestra. Vocals have also been added in versions by Conway Twitty and Emmylou Harris.

Johnny Tillotson was at number three with Poetry in Motion. The writers of the song say they were inspired by a procession of young ladies from a nearby school passing by their office window each afternoon.

At number two was Elvis Presley with Are You Lonesome Tonight? Written way back in 1926, it was one of his first recordings Elvis made after his two years of service in the army. The King's manager, Colonel Tom Parker suggested the song because it was a favorite of Parker's wife, Marie. It became Presley's 15th chart topping single and one of his most popular recordings. It became a staple at his concerts for the rest of his career.

And in the top spot for this week in '60 was Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs with Stay. At 1 minute and 36 seconds, it's the shortest song to ever top the Hot 100. But it was a big seller. By 1990, 30 years after it was first released, Stay had sole 8 million copies. It also enjoyed a new round of popularity when it was included on the soundtrack to the movie Dirty Dancing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



