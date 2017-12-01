First Alert: unseasonably warm this weekend

We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.

We are seeing a few high clouds moving across the area and some warmer temperatures are expected.

Bryan McCormick says a series of upper disturbances will lead to some clouds this weekend but no rain is expected until later Monday.

Highs Saturday will be in the high 50s - low 60s and sunny.

We are tracking a strong arctic front that will move through the Heartland next week.

