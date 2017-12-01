First Alert: sunny, cool start to the month

We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.

Bryan McCormick said a (nearly) full moon will hang in a clear sky for much of tonight.

You can look outside and see the Supermoon Saturday night into Sunday morning.

On Sunday into Monday, expect some passing cloud cover.

No rain is expected until Monday evening as the first of two cold fronts hits the Heartland.

Many of us will pick up 1/4 inches of rain by early Tuesday with spotty higher amounts.

This unseasonable warmth will then come to a halt with an Arctic front.

A few snow flurries may fly at the end of next week when daily highs struggle to break out of the 30s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.