First Alert: drastic weather pattern change expected

We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.

It's cold and frosty Friday morning, but we'll warm up to the mid to upper 50s.

A dry, unseasonably mild weekend is on tap. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs on Sunday around 60. Sunday looks even warmer!

We'll see a dramatic switch to much colder, more winter-like weather by the middle of next weeks. Highs will only reach the 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.