First Alert: cold fronts moving in

We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will feel like spring as highs climb into the mid-60s.
Highs are expected to be 10-12 degrees warmer than average. Rain could affect your Sunday night as we shift into a colder pattern this week.
2017's one and only supermoon will be rising Sunday night and will be 16 percent brighter and appear 7 percent bigger than usual.
The first of two cold fronts will affect the Heartland on Monday.
Many of us will pick up 1/4 inches of rain by early Tuesday with spotty higher amounts.
This unseasonable warmth will then come to a halt with an Arctic front.
A few snow flurries may fly at the end of next week when daily highs struggle to break out of the 30s.
