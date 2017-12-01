First Alert: cold fronts moving in

We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will feel like spring as highs climb into the mid-60s.

Highs are expected to be 10-12 degrees warmer than average. Rain could affect your Sunday night as we shift into a colder pattern this week.

2017's one and only supermoon will be rising Sunday night and will be 16 percent brighter and appear 7 percent bigger than usual.

The first of two cold fronts will affect the Heartland on Monday.

Many of us will pick up 1/4 inches of rain by early Tuesday with spotty higher amounts.

This unseasonable warmth will then come to a halt with an Arctic front.

A few snow flurries may fly at the end of next week when daily highs struggle to break out of the 30s.

