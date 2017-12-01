Stolen boat investigation underway in Carlisle County, KY

This boat and its trailer were stolen from a home in Carlisle County, Kentucky. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding a stolen boat.

According to Trooper Jody Cash, the investigation began on Nov. 11. The boat and trailer were stolen from a home on Emmaus Church Road in Carlisle County.

The blue and white 2002 Four Winns Fun Ship 214 had a registration number of KY 0516 BS on it when it was stolen. The trailer is navy blue.

Evidence at the scene shows that the propeller was dragged during the theft, according to Cash. The propeller may have gouge marks as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or you can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-5555.

