5 things to know Dec. 1

First Alert Forecast

Expect a cold, frosty start to Friday as you step outside. If your car has been sitting outside, you may need to scrape the windshield! It will be mostly sunny and cool as the day goes on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. A dry, unseasonably mild weekend is on tap. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs on Sunday around 60. Sunday looks even warmer! But, a big change is on the horizon. We'll see a dramatic switch to much colder, more winter-like weather by the middle of next weeks. Highs will only reach the 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.

Making Headlines

Inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau to Chicago: The first flight from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport takes off on Friday, Dec. 1.

Stolen boat investigation in Carlisle Co., KY: Troopers are asking for help locating a boat that was stolen from a home in Carlisle County, Kentucky in early November. The boat's propeller may have damage as a result of the theft.

World Aids Day 2017: December 1, 2017 marks the 29th year World Aids Day has been recognized. It was established by the Ministries of Health from around the world as an effort to initiate social tolerance, greater awareness, and the reduction of the stigma of the disease.

More US kids in foster care as a result of parental drug abuse: The number of children in the U.S. foster care system has increased for the fourth year in a row, with substance abuse by parents a major factor, according to new federal data released on Thursday.

