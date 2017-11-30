Racers 'Pay It Forward Parking Citation Initiative' pay fines with food

In the beginning of the 2017 fall semester, a cooperative unique effort has allowed students and staff to donate non-perishable food items to the pantry at Murray State University.

It’s called the, “Pay it Forward Parking Citation Initiative” program.

The two groups involved are Murray State University’s Parking Services department and the Racers Helping Racers Campus Food Pantry, according to University's Director of Communication, Shawn Tourney.

Tourney said this is being used another solution, instead of paying fines for select parking citations.

In the first four weeks of the semester, more than 150 citations were paid for with food donations.

Click here to see a video on the program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.