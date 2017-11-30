Marshall County sheriff, deputies grow beards to raise money for 'Shop with a Cop'

Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff Kevin Byars said his deputies took part of "No Shave November" for a great cause.

Throughout the month, sheriff's office deputies could grow a beard in return for a donation to Shop with a Cop.

Deputies raised more than $500, according to the sheriff's office.

The winner will be judged by the ladies in the front office, and the winner will get a day off. The sheriff said he will work the day for that employee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.