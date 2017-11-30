New appointee resigns embattled Missouri education board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new appointee to Missouri's embattled State Board of Education has resigned.

Claudia Onate Greim stepped down Thursday following months of work by Gov. Eric Greitens to fill the education board with a majority of his appointees and replace Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Greitens appointed Onate Greim. But she later voted against an effort to fire Vandeven.

In her resignation letter Onate Greim said a change of leaderships requires thoughtful and independent study. She wrote that she "cannot get comfortable" with how the process is taking place and urged her successor to be steadfast.

Onate Greim's resignation came the day before another scheduled board meeting. Greitens could appoint a new member to the board before the meeting, possibly someone who could provide the fifth vote needed to oust Vandeven.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.