Woman killed, teen injured in Madison Co., MO crash

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a crash killed a Fredericktown, Missouri woman on Nov. 30 in Madison County.

A Chevrolet 1500 pickup hit a Chevrolet Cavalier car in the side on US 67 in Cherokee Pass. It happened around 7:15 a.m.

Troop E said Kimberlie K. Kennon, 43, of Fredericktown was killed in the crash.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken by Air Evac to a children’s hospital in St. Louis with moderate injuries.

