Cape Girardeau, MO trolley makes route, pickup changes

Cape Girardeau's downtown trolley is making some changes in an effort to attract more riders.

The route will now start at Fredrick and Broadway and go all the way down to Water, Main and Spanish streets and then out to the casino.

The seven pickup locations will stay the same, but now riders can flag down the driver from any point along the route.

The executive director of Cape County Transit hopes these changes will make the trolley easier to use.

The new changes are already in place. You can click here for a map of the route.

The trolley is free for anyone to use.

