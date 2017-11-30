Masonic Lodge rings Salvation Army bells for more than 25 years

A group from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is keeping their 25-year-old tradition alive again this year.

Members of the Masonic Lodge in Cape Girardeau will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army at the Cape Girardeau Walmart.

The lodge helps several organizations but a member, Johnny Schlenker, said they like helping local organizations best.

Schlenker said helping groups like the Salvation Army is just apart of what they do as a men's fraternity

"Well that's what we're all about we make good men better and we like to get out in the community and do things to help people that's in need and need our help and we've been doing that for over 150 years," said Schlenker.

Members of the Masonic Lodge will be at the Cape Girardeau Walmart from 11 to 8 this Saturday.

