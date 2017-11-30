Democrats unveil plan to remove Illinois from voter database

CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic state lawmakers are introducing a plan to halt Illinois' participation in a controversial multi-state voter registration database after efforts to persuade the State Board of Elections failed.

The plan unveiled Thursday would remove Illinois from the Kansas-run Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. Voter groups argue Crosscheck isn't secure and could lead to voter suppression elsewhere. They also raise questions about Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who oversees Crosscheck and is a chairman of President Donald Trump's election fraud commission.

However, it's unclear if the bill could immediately affect Illinois' participation. The Legislature doesn't meet until January when Illinois typically submits Crosscheck data.

The program's goal is to ensure voters aren't registered in more than one state.

Election officials acknowledge limitations with the database, but also say the data isn't easily available elsewhere.

