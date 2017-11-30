Student Santas looking for families to adopt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Student Santas looking for families to adopt

Posted by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Heartland charity isn't just asking for donations -  they also need more children to help.

"Student Santas" is based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They collect toys for kids in need.

Donors sign up to adopt a family and to buy at least one gift for every child.

The organizer says the idea for this charity came to her a few Christmases ago.

"On Christmas morning, when my boys were little, I would watch them run into our living room and as they were opening up their presents, I got really sad,” said Organizer Jennifer Icaza-Gast. “I feel like God spoke to me that morning. I knew that there was a child that was going into their own living room and finding nothing under the tree. I was so devastated!"

Student Santas also provide a free meal every year on Christmas day where they'll give away the toys.

