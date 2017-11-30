U. S. Postal Service dedicates new stamp to Alzheimer's research - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: USPS.gov) (Source: USPS.gov)

The United States Postal Service has dedicated the Alzheimer's Semi-postal Fundraising Stamp.

The 60-cent stamp includes the First Class mail single-piece postage rate plus a donation to fund Alzheimer's research.

According to the Centers of Disease Control, Alzheimer's is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. 

Symptoms for Alzheimer's includes:

  • Loss of memory
  • Problems with speech and language
  • Inability to perform familiar daily tasks
  • Trouble interpreting visual images, spatial relationships and other sensory information
  • Changes in personality and behavior such as depression, apathy and agitation

