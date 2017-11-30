U. S. Postal Service dedicates new stamp to Alzheimer's research

The United States Postal Service has dedicated the Alzheimer's Semi-postal Fundraising Stamp.

The 60-cent stamp includes the First Class mail single-piece postage rate plus a donation to fund Alzheimer's research.

According to the Centers of Disease Control, Alzheimer's is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Symptoms for Alzheimer's includes:

Loss of memory

Problems with speech and language

Inability to perform familiar daily tasks

Trouble interpreting visual images, spatial relationships and other sensory information

Changes in personality and behavior such as depression, apathy and agitation

Please share the news on social media using the hashtag: #AlzheimersStamp

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.