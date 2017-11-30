Fugitive arrested in McCracken Co. on drug charges, warrants

A wanted fugitive is behind bars in McCracken County, Kentucky after a tip that the man was in Paducah.

According to Detective Brock Martin with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Eggleson, 30, was arrested at an apartment on South 4th Street in Paducah on Wednesday, Nov. 29 He was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants and drug offenses.

The warrants were for absconding his felony probation along with two other outstanding warrants.

Martin said Eggleston was arrested in July 2017 by deputies and charged with possession of Meth and drug paraphernalia, but had been released on bond.

After his arrest on Wednesday, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Eggleston’s home. Detectives found methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to Detective Martin.

Eggleston is in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He faces new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

