City of Carbondale to Host Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony

The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on Monday, December 4, and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate.

City leaders will host a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.

The ceremony will kick off a yearlong celebration to its 200th birthday that will pay tribute to the state's history, its people and community.

“Our Bicentennial will showcase Illinois’ influence on American history and culture, achievement and invention, business and art. Together, we can inspire pride in Illinois and show the world what makes this state so great,” said Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry will raise the Illinois Bicentennial flag.

The public is encouraged to attend.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at (618) 559-1939 or afox@explorecarbondale.com.

