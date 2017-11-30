City of Carbondale hosts Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony

The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on December 4 and the city of Carbondale plans to take part.

City leade hosted s a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.

The ceremony kicked off a yearlong celebration of its 200th birthday that will pay tribute to the state's history, its people, and community.

“Our Bicentennial will showcase Illinois’ influence on American history and culture, achievement and invention, business and art. Together, we can inspire pride in Illinois and show the world what makes this state so great,” said Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry raised the Illinois Bicentennial flag.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.