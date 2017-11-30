Southern Illinois throttles SIU-Edwardsville 86-59

Chicago Bears safety Quintin Demps has practiced for the first time since breaking his left arm in late September.
Sean Lloyd scored 19 points, Kavion Pippen and Jonathan Wiley each had double-doubles and Southern Illinois raced past SIU-Edwardsville 86-59 on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, the club announced their schedule of promotional giveaways for the 2018 season.
Major League Soccer has announced the finalist cities for two expansion teams, and St. Louis is not on the list.
The Murray State Racers men's basketball team beat Harris-Stowe at the CFSB Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
