Southern Illinois throttles SIU-Edwardsville 86-59

CARBONDALE , Ill. (AP) - Sean Lloyd scored 19 points, Kavion Pippen and Jonathan Wiley each had double-doubles and Southern Illinois raced past SIU-Edwardsville 86-59 on Wednesday night.

Pippen had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Wiley had 12 points, a career high, and 10 rebounds. Aaron Cook also had 13 points for the Salukis (3-2) and Armon Fletcher 11.

Lloyd had 10 first-half points and the Cougars shot just 19 percent (6 of 31), including 3 of 16 behind the arc, as the Salukis opened a 35-22 lead. That was the third-best defensive field goal percentage in Salukis history.

In the second half, Southern Illinois shot 67 percent (18 of 27), making 4 of 5 3-pointers and went 11 of 13 from the foul line.

After a Cougar free throw to open the game, the Salukis reeled off 10-straight points. After SIU-Edwardsville made its first basket almost seven minutes in, Lloyd had back-to-back baskets to start a 13-0 run capped by Fletcher's dunk that made it 23-3 midway through the first half. The Cougars had a 7-0 run to end the half but trailed 35-22.

Christian Ellis had all 16 of his points in the second half for SIU-Edwardsville but the Cougars never challenged.

