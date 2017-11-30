Ill. AG subpoenas Message Envy amid sexual assault questions

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has subpoenaed Massage Envy spas following a report that more than 180 people across the nation have filed sexual assault lawsuits and other sexual misconduct complaints against the company.

In a news release, Madigan says her office issued subpoenas for the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company and four of its franchises in Illinois seeking information about employee training and how the company handles complaints related to sexual assault and sexually inappropriate behavior.

The website BuzzFeed News reported this week that that dozens of women had complained that Massage Envy therapists had groped their genitals and breasts as well as incidents of digital and oral penetration.

A Massage Envy official has said the company has tried to create "stringent, rigorous policies" for hiring, screening, and training therapists.

