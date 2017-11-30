St. Louis Cardinals announce freebie schedule for 2018

St. Louis Cardinals fans that plan their ballpark visits by what items they will get for free at the door now have a chance to make their game plan.

On Wednesday, the club announced their schedule of promotional giveaways for the 2018 season.

The organization plans to celebrate their 1968 and 2013 National League championships with replica ring gifts to fans on separate dates.

There is a t-shirt of the month for every month during the season and even a Cardinals cowboy hat giveaway.

