Murphysboro man arrested for child porn, indoor cannabis grow

A Murphysboro man is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation.

According to Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Fiddler Ridge Road on Nov. 16.

Investigators found an indoor cannabis grow operation that included a large quantity of marijuana plants, and the equipment used to cultivate and grow them.

Officers also recovered electronic devices that were believed to contain evidence of child pornography.

Eric Emil Deutsch was initially arrested on a charge of possession of 20 to 50 cannabis plants.

Investigators analyzed the electronic evidence and charged Deutsch with 20 counts of possession of child pornography on Nov. 28.

Chief Roberts said the investigation and Deutsch's arrests are the result of a collaborative intelligence sharing partnership between the Murphysboro Police Department and the National Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

