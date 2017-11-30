Murphysboro man arrested for child porn, indoor cannabis grow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man arrested for child porn, indoor cannabis grow

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Eric Deutsch (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) Eric Deutsch (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro man is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation.

According to Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Fiddler Ridge Road on Nov. 16.

Investigators found an indoor cannabis grow operation that included a large quantity of marijuana plants, and the equipment used to cultivate and grow them.

Officers also recovered electronic devices that were believed to contain evidence of child pornography.

Eric Emil Deutsch was initially arrested on a charge of possession of 20 to 50 cannabis plants.

Investigators analyzed the electronic evidence and charged Deutsch with 20 counts of possession of child pornography on Nov. 28.

Chief Roberts said the investigation and Deutsch's arrests are the result of a collaborative intelligence sharing partnership between the Murphysboro Police Department and the National Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    Thursday, November 30 2017 7:44 PM EST2017-12-01 00:44:46 GMT

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

  • WILD VIDEO

    Woman watches as dog destroys vehicle

    Woman watches as dog destroys vehicle

    Thursday, November 30 2017 6:21 AM EST2017-11-30 11:21:51 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 6:23 AM EST2017-11-30 11:23:58 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.

    A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.

Powered by Frankly